Staff praised for saving life of heart attack victim who collapsed in Northampton gym

The Northampton gym where a man collapsed with a heart attack has praised the actions of staff and emergency services for saving his life.

An air ambulance was called on Friday morning to Fitness4Less after the 65-year-old man collapsed.

General manager, Dan Hill, said he was pleased to say that the man was now stable in hospital after the incident.

"The member was saved by our professionally trained team who carried out CPR on the member, before the arrival of the paramedics, " Dan said.

"It has also been really touching to see the members family come into the club to thank my staff for the excellent job they did.

"We would also like to thank the ambulance service for the excellent response they provided," he added.

A spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident at a gym in Sol Central, Marefair where a patient required emergency medical treatment.

"An ambulance crew and paramedic in a fast response vehicle were in attendance within minutes of the call shortly followed by the air ambulance."