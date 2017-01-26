Staff at Subway outlet in Northampton robbed at knifepoint

A Subway sandwich shop in Northampton was robbed by a man carrying a large knife.

Two men entered the restaurant on Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, between 8pm and 8.15pm and demanded cash from the shop assistant while holding a large knife.

Cash was taken from the till and the offenders made off.

The first offender was a white man, 5ft 10ins, slim and aged in his late teens or early 20s.

The second offender was also white, slim and had green eyes. He was wearing a dark grey jacket, green top, with the hood up and a dark coloured face covering.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.