Staff assaulted at Kettering nightclub

Staff were assaulted at Kettering’s Remi’s nightclub at the weekend.

The incident happened between 1.10am and 1.20am on Sunday, February 12 at the nightclub in Dalkeith Place.

Staff were assaulted by a group of people and officers would like to speak with anyone who was in the club at the time and saw the incident.

One of the offenders is a white woman, aged between 40 and 50, of medium build, with short dark/greying hair.

She was wearing a grey suit jacket with a dark top underneath and jogging bottoms.

Another is described as a 20 to 25-year-old white woman with long curly light hair, wearing a dark outfit with bare legs and sleeveless arms.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.