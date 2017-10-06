St Andrew's Healthcare to host free mental health bootcamp in Northampton

In support of World Mental Health day, St Andrew's Healthcare will be holding a free Mental Health Bootcamp event, open to all, at the Northampton site.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 10 between 6pm and 8pm, the bootcamp will focus on promoting mental health in the workplace and will include free yoga and mindfulness sessions, as well as talks and information on the roles of motivation, exercise and nutrition in mental health.

There will also be tips and advice on how to improve your work/life balance.

A St Andrews spokesperson said: "Over 70 million* work days are lost each year in the UK because of poor mental health but there are things that both individuals and organisations can do to help people reach their full potential, cope with stresses and work productively."

St Andrew's Healthcare has a private therapy outpatient clinic, which helps members of the public overcome many common mental health issues, from depression and anxiety to eating disorders and sleep problems.

To book onto the session, click https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/our-work/mental-health-workplace