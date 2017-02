Officers want to speak to a man seen wearing a distinctive leopard-skin onesie in connection with a burglary at an address in Northampton.

Three purses were stolen from a staff room at an address in Beech Avenue, Abington, sometime between 9am and 12.30pm on Monday, February 6.

The stolen bank cards were then used at several shops in Kingsley Park Terrace.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.