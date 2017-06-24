Spotlight on Northamptonshire writer whose musical is set to feature at West End Theatre

A Northamptonshire writer's new musical has found a home in the West End after it was snapped up by a London Theatre.

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie", written by Northamptonshire's own Tom MacRae, will begin a five-month run in the London Apollo Theatre starting this November.

The new musical is about a 16-year-old boy who wants to be a drag queen.

The 37-year-old television writer from Weedon Bec wrote the script and all the lyrics for the musical, which debuted in February in Sheffield and is based on the true story of a 16-year-old drag queen.

Tom said: "It's the most fun you can have with an evening. All at once, 'Jamie' is happy, sad, moving and is about being 16 and wondering where you fit in in the world.

"This is the first time I've written lyrics for songs or worked on a musical, or even in theatre for that matter. I'm told to have your show go straight into the West End literally never happens. It feels incredible."

Tom attended Weedon Bec Primary School and later Campion School in Bugbrooke, and drew on his experiences in Northamptonshire's comprehensive schools while writing the play.

He said: "Even though the play is set in Sheffield, when I was writing it I imagined places I knew in Northamptonshire. It's about a boy in comprehensive school, which is what I went to.

"I've given talks at my old school in Weedon Bec, and I tell them that if I could make it, so can they. Luck is something that happens to you when you go out and make it, not by sitting at home."

Tom work in English television includes episodes of Doctor Who, Casualty, and his own sitcom Threesome. He now lives in Los Angeles where is writing and producing a new show.

Tickets to see "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" are available on the show's website.