Sports stars talk Cobblers to Moulton College students

Sports students at Moulton College have been given a behind the scenes peek into the working of a professional football club - on and off the pitch.

Staff from Northampton Town Football Club, including Chairman Kelvin Thomas; Club Captain Marc Richards; and representatives from marketing, media, physiotherapy, and fitness were there to inspire the students to consider all possible career opportunities in the sports industry.

Gerald Davies, Deputy Principal at Moulton College, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for our students to find out about the broad selection of careers available within football and sport as a whole.

“We are grateful that NTFC are so keen to invest their time in our sports stars of the future.”

During the event, Marc Richards inspired the students to work hard, he said: “Some people have a perception that being a footballer is easy - it’s not - you have to work hard.”

Kelvin Thomas explained how he progressed from studying to be a PE teacher to becoming chairman of the League One club.

He also highlighted the similarities between the club’s players and the aspiring students. He said: “They’re learning the game, just as you’re learning your sports subjects at college. Jimmy (Floyd Hasselbaink) is a teacher – he’s teaching the players. Their goal is to win football matches and yours is to pass your assessments.”

Gerald added: “I really hope that this experience has given our students the motivation they need to succeed on their chosen career path.”