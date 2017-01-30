Specialist equipment stolen from Wellingborough vets

Police are appealing for information after specialist equipment was stolen from Swanspool Veterinary Surgery in Wellingborough.

The offenders, believed to be two males, broke into the premises in London Road sometime between 5am and 5.45am today (Monday).

A police spokesman said: “Various items of specialist veterinary equipment were stolen and officers are asking anyone who may have any information about this equipment to call police immediately quoting incident number 56 of 30th January.”

One of the suspects is described as a white, about 5ft 2in, with a slim build and very young-looking.

He wore light-coloured trousers and a scarf across his face.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the break-in, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.