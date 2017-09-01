Special constable with Northamptonshire Police to stand trial for rape and sexual abuse of a child

A special constable with Northamptonshire Police is due to stand trial next week for sexual offences .

Neil Almond, aged 40, will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (September 4) accused of a number of offences including rape, sexual assault and the sexual abuse of a child

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2015.

Almond has been suspended from his duties since the allegations came to light.