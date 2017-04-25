Spate of incidents cause heavy morning traffic in Northampton

Two accidents, a faulty traffic light and a vehicle breakdown along with long-running roadworks caused traffic delays across Northampton this morning.

Shortly after 7.30am the A43 Lumbertubs Way southbound was partially blocked because of an accident involving a motorbike at the roundabout near the Round Spinney industrial estate.

Later, at 7.55am, a pedestrian was involved in an accident causing delays both ways on Hastings Road near Eastern Avenue North, in Kingsthorpe.

A boy suffered minor injuries in a collision with a car and was taken to hospital.

The most severe delays began earlier in the day at 6.20am when traffic became heavier than normal on the A45 Nene Valley Way due to a breakdown around the Queen Eleanors Roundabout.

Things were made worse when traffic lights near Brackmills were reportedly not phasing properly, causing further delays.

As of 10am the delays appeared to have subsided.