'Something for the weekend, sir'? Northampton barbershop revives free condom trend

Clients wanting a weekend trim can now opt for something a little extra at a Northampton salon as they bring back a euphemistic code, long forgotten about in today's barber shops.

As well as a short back and sides, Jake Hillery, owner of The Gentleman's Quatres in St James has now decided to start handing out free condoms to clients, who might feel a little awkward about popping into a chemist before a romantic weekend rendezvous.

The barbershop has made posters to promote safe sex.

The owner, who has been cutting hair in St James since April 2016, said he thought it would be a great idea to promote safe sex.

He said: "It might sound odd, however, we have had a lot of young clients come in over time joking but also feeling ashamed about a visit to the clinic, being treated for Chlamydia and other STDs.

"So I thought it would be a great idea to hand condoms out for free to promote safe sex.

"Apparently, all of the old barber shops used to do this so we all thought it would be a great idea."



Back in March, The Gentleman's Quarters in both Northampton and Wellingborough was told to stop handing out beer to their customers - as an alternative to a hot drink - by environmental health.

Now, in a turn of events, Jake has decided that instead of handing out beer, that the barbershop would hand out condoms to punters instead.