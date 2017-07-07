'Something for the weekend, sir'? Northampton barbershop revives free condom trend

Clients wanting a weekend trim can now opt for something a little extra at a Northampton salon as they bring back a euphemistic code, long forgotten about in today's barber shops.
As well as a short back and sides, Jake Hillery, owner of The Gentleman's Quatres in St James has now decided to start handing out free condoms to clients, who might feel a little awkward about popping into a chemist before a romantic weekend rendezvous.
The owner, who has been cutting hair in St James since April 2016, said he thought it would be a great idea to promote safe sex.
He said: "It might sound odd, however, we have had a lot of young clients come in over time joking but also feeling ashamed about a visit to the clinic, being treated for Chlamydia and other STDs.
"So I thought it would be a great idea to hand condoms out for free to promote safe sex.
"Apparently, all of the old barber shops used to do this so we all thought it would be a great idea."
Back in March, The Gentleman's Quarters in both Northampton and Wellingborough was told to stop handing out beer to their customers - as an alternative to a hot drink - by environmental health.
Now, in a turn of events, Jake has decided that instead of handing out beer, that the barbershop would hand out condoms to punters instead.