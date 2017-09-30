'Some people were in a bad way': Northampton Town supporters say 'disabled' fans had to walk half-a-mile at away game

Disabled Cobblers fans were made to walk more than half-a-mile at an away game because stadium managers would not let a coach pull up near the ground, the supporters' trust says.

As a formal complaint has now been raised against Wigan Athletic after the League One clash with Northampton Town on Saturday, September 19.

The decision meant disabled and elderly Cobblers fans had to walk half-a-mile to the nearest car park.

Chairman of the supporters' trust Roger Averill believes away fans were misinformed about being able to park the coach at the "stadium" for a £20 fee.

But when they got there the car park was half-a-mile from the stadium.

A steward allowed them to drop fans off at the stadium.

But when the final whistle went at the DW Stadium - the coach driver was stopped from picking up the travelling supporters because the forecourt was supposedly full - even though the ground was less than than half full.

Mr Averill said: "We had three disabled lads with us and an 83-year-old man.

"One Northampton Town coach was parked near to the stadium, at the end of the match, and I could see no reasons why the other couldn't have been lined up with it.

"A couple of our group were not in a very good way after walking the half-mile and there was a lot of anger towards Wigan Athletic for this totally avoidable situation."

The supporters trust has requested a refund from the former Premier League club, which was playing top flight football only four years ago.

A spokesman for Wigan Athletic, said: "We received no request from Northampton. There were three away coaches, all of which were allowed to drop off, then the first coach was allowed to park on the access road.

"When the second and third coaches dropped off they could see that the first one had been allowed to park up and virtually demanded that they be allowed to do the same.

"They were informed that there was no room so they then demanded that they be allowed to park up on the main Stadium Way access route, which is not allowed as this is the 'Blue Route' and must be kept clear for Emergency Vehicles.

"The drivers were told to use the normal car park."

The Wigan spokesman said the Cobblers away bus coach drivers were allowed to watch the game for free as a goodwill gesture.

But Mr Averill said this was not the case.

"We would have been out and in those coaches in five minutes," he added.

"This didn't need to happen."