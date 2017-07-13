Solicitors backing Pride in Northamptonshire awards

Last week we launched the Pride in Northamptonshire 2017 Awards to find and recognise our county’s inspiring people and community stalwarts.

The awards are being run alongside our sister papers, the Northampton Chronicle and Echo and the Daventry Express.

This week, our partner and sponsor of the Inspire a Generation category, Wilson Browne Solicitors, said it was delighted to be backing the awards.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Wilson Browne Solicitors is a firm that is proud to have its roots very firmly in the communities in which it operates.

“Over many years, we’ve grown our reputation as a law firm you can trust, through straightforward, jargon-free support, and our ability to successfully get things done.

“Not only were we Northamptonshire Law Society Large Law Firm Of The Year 2015 but we have the Northamptonshire Law Society Solicitor Of The Year, and we can trace our history back nearly 200 years.

“We cover all areas of private client and commercial law having offices in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, operating from Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Wellingborough and Leicester.

“Our services for individuals and businesses are extensive, including wills, trusts, estates and probate; care home fees; personal injury; clinical or medical negligence; conveyancing; private landlord services; family law including divorce and mediation and childcare law. For businesses we provide advice on disputes (litigation); debt recovery; employment law; corporate and commercial law; insolvency; commercial property; professional negligence (suing a professional); and insolvency.

“We are committed to supporting the communities in which we operate and give financial support and pro bono advice (free advice to worthy causes) to many organisations such as sports and recreation clubs, schools and charities, and contribute to a variety of charities such as the Air Ambulance, Cransley Hospice, Jeans for Genes, Wear It Pink, Crazy Hats, Movember and many, many more.

“We are delighted to support this event for another year and wish all of the entrants the very best of luck.”

For details, and to nominate someone, visit prideinnorthants.weebly.com.