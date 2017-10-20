Skyline Taxis picks up second Northampton cab firm after acquiring town centre company

A taxi company based in Milton Keynes has acquired its second Northampton firm in as many months.

Skyline Taxis announced yesterday it has bought out Gold Street-based Value Cars 604604.

It comes after the firm acquired another Northampton cab company, Phoenix Class, in August, adding 75 cars to its fleet.

Skyline Taxis also opened its own Northampton branch in Cotton End this year, investing in a new call centre and launching an app.

Directors say the move will create a small number of job roles for local people.

Gav Sokhi, managing director of Skyline Taxis, said: “Value Cars 604604, based in Gold Street in the town centre, has a great brand and will add fantastic momentum to our growth in the Northampton area.

“This is a really exciting time for Skyline. We’re very proud to have struck this deal with Value Cars 604604, which is also great news for customers who will now benefit from faster response times through using our taxi app in Northampton.”