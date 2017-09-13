Skyline Taxis gain 75 vehicles from Northampton cab firm as part of growth plan

Skyline Taxis, which has bases in both Milton Keynes and Northampton, has expanded further with the acquisition of taxi company Phoenix Class.

The acquisition sees Skyline add 75 vehicles to its fleets and welcome Phoenix’s call centre and administration staff to its team.

Gav Sokhi, managing director of Skyline Taxis, said: “Phoenix Class has been operating in Northampton for 10 years now and has an excellent reputation and great customer base.

“This acquisition gives us nearly 200 Mercedes vehicles in our fleet across Northampton and Milton Keynes and means we can replicate Phoenix Class's successful business model of providing premium vehicles for the same price as a standard cab.

"Customers can travel in and around Northampton or to and from airports in an executive vehicle at an affordable price.”

The move is part of a wider growth plan by Skyline Taxis, which has so far seen the company open its Northampton branch, invest in a new call centre, launch an app and employ a cloud taxi dispatch system called iCabbi.

The firm is now looking at a second acquisition to expand further.

“We're proud to add Phoenix Class to the group and really excited about the growth prospects it presents for Skyline Taxis,” added Gav Sokhi.