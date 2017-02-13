Six motorbikes stolen from Woodford Halse business

Six motorbikes were stolen from a Woodford Halse business by thieves last week with the culprits breaking into the premises before riding away on the back of some the vehicles.

Police said all three offenders were described as white, and they used a white van to transport the bikes. However, as the van was not big enough to hold all six motorbikes the police believe some of them were driven off, which may have attracted attention.

The break-in is thought to have happened between 10pm on Sunday February 5 and 12.10am Monday February 6.

The stolen vehicles were a 2009 KTM 250 SFX motorcross bike, a 2003 Yamaha YZF 250, a KTM 50 SX child’s mini-bike, a KTM 350 SFX, registration number FY52 TXB, a KTM 200 EXC, registration number FY52 TXB and a KTM 640 LC4, registration number MM02 WBF.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.