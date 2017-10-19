Site staff in Northamptonshire wear pink to raise awareness for breast cancer

Construction staff in Northamptonshire will be dressing to impress for wear it pink this Friday (October 20), to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer Now.

Site teams for David Wilson Homes will be swapping their hard hats and high visibility jackets for bright pink hats and vests to do their bit for the wear it pink campaign.

The developer is currently building properties in The Wickets in Earls Barton, Radstone Fields in Brackley and The Avenue in Overstone.

Jackie Day, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands said: “We are very happy to be supporting wear it pink for breast cancer awareness and I think our construction team will have a lot of fun getting to wear pink PPE for the day.

“We’re taking part in the fantastic campaign to supporting those suffering with breast cancer and hopefully do our bit towards raising awareness.

“It is very important that as a leading house builder we are getting involved and supporting charities like this. We hope that our contribution to the breast cancer campaign can help to make the day even bigger and better than last year and raise money to help us get closer to beating breast cancer altogether.”

Nearly £2 million is raised every year by wear it pink supporters, which helps towards funding research across the UK and Ireland.