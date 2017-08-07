Sit-on mower stolen in Great Doddington burglary

A sit-on lawnmower worth £3,000 was stolen from Great Doddington on Friday (August 4).
At some point between midnight and 7am, an outbuilding was broken into at a property in High Street.
A Stiga sit-on mower with an approximate value of £3,000 and a Stihl strimmer worth around £500 were stolen.
The images released by police show similar items.
Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
