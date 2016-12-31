Sisters give festive gifts to deaf homeless man in Northampton town centre

Kind-hearted sisters who gave a gift of new clothes and food to a homeless man in Northampton are encouraging others to do the same.

Laura and Jemma Fullthorpe, who both live in Kingsthorpe, gave a package including hat, gloves, socks, a hoodie, hand sanitisers, burger and chips and a coffee to a homeless man in the town centre on Christmas Eve.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Laura, 25, said it was something they had planned to do for some time.

"We had always talked about doing it, but for various reasons it never happened. This year we wanted to make sure that we did.

"It gave us a massive buzz and a warm feeling all day - it was a small amount from the both of us but it meant that he had a fully belly, warm hands and warm ears. With the temperature as it has been this week, I am so glad we did it."

It was not until the sisters started talking to the man that they realised he was deaf.

"I work in the deaf unit at St Andrew's Healthcare so I knew sign language. I crouched down next to him and talked to him using sign," she said.

The sisters have said they would definitely do something like this again, with Laura already thinking of plans to organise a fund-raising event for the Hope Centre in Northampton.