Sinkhole that has closed Northampton road is now even bigger following investigation works

A growing sinkhole in a Northampton road will have caused a one month road closure by the time it is repaired, workmen claim.

The hole, which is being repaired by workers from Anglian Water, originally appeared in early December on Balmoral Road in Queens Park.

Work on Balmoral Road

The investigation means that CCTV cameras are being lowered underground to identify if the sewers are damaged.

Resident, Shane Quentin said: “It's the inconvenience, if anything - I spoke to a workman there and he said it was sewage pipe collapse.

“The road is completely shut. It’s got worse now because they [workers] made the hole bigger.”

One worker claimed the road could be closed for another three or four weeks.

Balmoral Road

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We’re currently investigating our sewers and equipment on Balmoral Road in Northampton.

“We're working closely with the local highways team to understand why there is damage to the road surface.

“To make sure we keep our staff and customers safe whilst the work is completed we have had to close the road. We’re very for any inconvenience this causes.”