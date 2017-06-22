Sinkhole road in Northampton to reopen today following emergency repair work

A sinkhole hit road in Northampton is set to reopen today - but the cause of the 6ft deep void is still not known.

The void in Overstone Road, right outside the Lamplighter pub, was first spotted by a member of the public at around 7pm on Friday night (June 16).



People living in the area had noticed a slight dip in the road in the days beforehand, but many considered it to be just a pothole. On Friday, it is understood to have suddenly caved in leaving a 4ft-wide hole that has become a target for litterbugs.

The 4ft-wide void became a target for litterbugs.

Police cordoned it off shortly afterwards and an 80-metre stretch of the road remained closed until today (Thursday, June 22).

Workers from Northamptonshire County Council attended the collapsed stretch today and filled in the hole. the road is set to reopen shortly.

However, a spokesman for the authority said the cause of the void is still not known, despite investigations by Anglain Water and the county council.