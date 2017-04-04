Sinkhole opens up on Northampton road again - two months after 6ft void was filled in

A Northampton road that had to be closed over Christmas because of a sinkhole is shut again after another void appeared.

Anglian Water workers had to repair Balmoral Road in Queens Park in December after a small hole gradually widened into a 6ft wide gap over a period of weeks.

Balmoral Road has been closed again after a sinkhole appeared on Saturday.

The through route was shut until early January while the void was fixed.

The water company carried out an investigation on the site and said the cause of the sinkhole could have been due to leaks in the sewer system.

But on Saturday, neighbours reported seeing another hole open up on the road in exactly the same place, prompting fears it could lead to another lengthy spell of inconvenience for the residents there.

A cordon has been placed around the area affected and the road has been closed.

The void has appeared n exactly the same place the previous hole was filled in.

Anglian Water is set to to report back on its findings later today.