SILVERSTONE TRAFFIC: Southbound M1 closed at Northampton after serious collision kills several people

The M1 is fully closed south bound at junction 15 in Northampton and junction 14 at Milton Keynes folllowing a serious road traffic collision early today (August 26).

Emergency services are at the scene following a three-vehicle collision involving two lorries and a minibus, the BBC has reported.

Eight people have died and four have been taken to hospital.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in police custody.

The incident happened at around 3.15am today, close to Newport Pagnell in the Thames Valley Police area.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as the motorway is unlikely to be re-opened for several hours.

Northamponshire Police has asked people coming to the British Moto GP at Silvestone today to allow more time for their journey.

Severe delays of up to half-an-hour have been reported at the J15 of the M1 near Milton Malsor.

The Highways Agency has advised anyone travelling south to exit at junction 15 and take the A508 southbound through Roade and Grafton Regis to the A508/A5/A422 roundabout at Deanshanger.

They can then exit onto the A5 and continue to the A5/A509 Interchange, take the A509 and travel through North Grafton, Belvedere, North Overgate and Pineham to re-join the M1 at J14.