Silver award for Northampton College for quality of its teaching

Northampton College has been given a ‘Silver’ award for the quality of its Higher Education teaching.

The Teaching Excellence Framework was introduced two years ago to measure Higher Education providers in terms of quality of experience for students.

It uses a series of metrics including success rates, student satisfaction, progression to employment and resources. Providers are given a rating of either Gold, Silver or Bronze.

In a report published this week, Northampton College was awarded a silver award and was praised for showing ‘strategic intent to deliver excellent employability outcomes, embedding employability skills development and employer involvement in delivery’.

The report added that Northampton College had ‘a high standard of delivery using industry-standard equipment to support learning’ and was praised for ‘the development of e-learning across the curriculum which places major emphasis on creating an environment in which information and learning technology and digital literacy are developed in creative and innovative ways’.

Head of HE at Northampton College, Dr Julie Teckman, said: “The college has a growing provision of Higher Education in areas including the Arts and Engineering. It also has a Higher Level Apprentice programme in Engineering and is developing other HLAs in the care sector.

“In many cases students are able to progress to a third year top-up degree which gives them two qualifications for less than the price of a standard degree. The majority of students who progress to top-up degrees achieve 2:1 and first class honours degrees due to the skills and confidence they develop at Northampton College.

“HE at Northampton College is ideal for students who don’t want to or are unable to leave the area to study at a higher level and for those who want to study a skills based practical higher level qualification rather than a traditional academic degree.”