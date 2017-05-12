Silent protest to take place in Northampton following spate of crimes

A charitable man who moved to Northampton five months ago is planning to hold a silent protest to say to the people of the town: "don't be scared."

The man, who does not wish to be named, claims that when he moved to Northampton he was "surprised at how many people are actually not proud to be from this town."

This peaceful gathering will take place in the Market Square on Friday, May 19 at 8.30pm for one hour and is called "Reclaim Our Streets."

He urges that the event is not a protest against police or the council but to get the community together to walk, support and enjoy their town once again.

He said: "In the last five month's there has been a record level of crime, serious crime that is.

"Murders are something that within Northampton should not happen and sexual assaults in the town centre.

"Literally streets that hundreds of people a day walk along are not safe even at 8:30pm, this is simply not on and not happening on my streets.

The organiser wants a mixture of adults, children, teenagers and students to head to the unofficial event to show unity.

He added: "For one hour we will show unity to what has happened in our town recently.



"If we gather as one, we start claiming our town back.



"I, one man, won't stop until I see a change in the place I want to call my home."

To see the event, click: https://www.facebook.com/events/905805776225741/?active_tab=discussion