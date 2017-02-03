Sign up for Northampton Rotary Clubs' annual Swimarathon raising thousands for charity

Once again the four Rotary Clubs of Northampton are coming together to organising their next Rotary Swimarathon on Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26.

The event will be held in the new £9 million Chris Moody Centre at Moulton College.

The Swimathon organises by the four Rotary Clubs of Northampton takes place next month

A spokesman for the Rotary Club said: "This large and exciting event is open to people of all ages and abilities and is designed to raise significant funds for local and national charities.

"Participation will be fun as it is not a race or a competition. All you need is a team of six people to swim in a relay in one lane for a total of one hour. So nobody has to swim for very long or very far," he added.

Teams will come from schools, sports clubs, youth clubs, families, shops, voluntary organisations and local businesses.

Each team will ask their member to obtain sponsorship from friends and families. All the money raised by the swimmers will be given to local charities and other worthy causes.

Half of the sponsorship money raised will go to a charity of the team’s choice, it could even go back to their own organisation.

"This is a great way to raise funds for sports clubs, schools, the scouts or guides etc. After the swim each entrant will receive a photographed certificate and a Swimarathon medal," he said.

The Swimarathon will be organised and run by Rotarians and volunteers who give their time free of charge. The costs of the event will be covered by sponsorship from the local business community. These costs include pool hire, lifeguards, equipment, advertising, stationery, postage and insurance.

"Consequently, we are looking to businesses and organizations to sponsor our event. This will enables local businesses to put something back into the community from which they draw business and employees. It is a way of saying thank you Northampton," he said.

If you would like to enter a team contact Malcolm Ablett on 01604 863409 or email malcolm.ablett@nutecsecurity.co.uk

For business sponsorship contact either Rotarians John Roy or Roger Bell telephone 07808 986 018 or email to info@swimarathon.com

Alternatively, visit the website wwwswimarathon.com