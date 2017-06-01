Sick thieves left Northampton man for dead after running him over in a getaway car

Shocking video footage shows the moment a Northampton worker was run over by the men who had broken into his van.

Marcus Ambrose, 37, was attending a training course in Cuffley, Hertfordshire, when he spotted men trying to break into the vehicle through a classroom window.

He instinctively rushed outside to his white van to try and stop them and heard the sound of a car loudly revving its engine.

The renewable energy specialist was mowed down by a silver car thought to be carrying the robbers and flung through the air, across the road and onto the pavement.

The head-on hit and run on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, left the father of two with a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and injuries to his back and left leg which took the brunt of the impact.

Marcus, who spent eight days in hospital, said: “I was furious when I looked out the window and saw the men trying to break into my van. I dashed outside to see what was going on.

Crowds came to the aid of Mr Ambrose as he lay stricken on the pavement.

“Suddenly I heard an engine revving and before I had time to move it raced towards me.

“Looking at the CCTV footage he had enough distance and time to stop but he hit me with such force I flew up into the air, flipped backwards and landed on the ground, unconscious.”

Marcus is now appealing for witnesses to the incident in Sopers Road as the crime is still unsolved, following a Crime Watch appeal in March.

The workman said: “From the CCTV footage of the impact, it looks like I landed about five metres away from the vehicle.

“It was really shocking to watch the footage. I couldn’t quite believe the force of the collision and you can visibly see that I had literally had nowhere to go. He could have stopped or swerved to avoid me and that is tough to take.

“Although I was released from hospital after eight days, this has been an on-going battle for me that has really affected mine and my family’s life.

“The doctors said it will take up to six months for the swelling on my brain to subside and they are still unclear whether I will be left with permanent damage.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these guys have zero remorse for what they did. I could have died.

“As far as I am concerned, unless they are caught there is nothing stopping them doing this to someone else. And who knows how lucky the next guy will be.”

Andrew Zajac, a personal injury specialist lawyer from Slater and Gordon, who is representing Mr Ambrose said: “This is a shocking case of a petty crime gone wrong. My client, a hard working father of two, was critically injured and left by the perpetrators.

“He was just trying to protect his own property when he was run down by the robbers.

“These sorts of crimes need to be stopped so we are appealing for help in finding the culprits and bringing them to justice.

“Any little bit of information, big or small, could make all the difference in bringing these callous individuals to justice.”

If you have any information regarding the incident call Hertfordshire Police on 101 Slater & Gordon (UK) LLP.