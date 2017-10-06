Shoppers warned against falling for night shelter wristband scam in Abington Street, Northampton

Northampton Borough Council is warning shoppers in the town centre to be aware of a possible scam.

Three individuals were seen yesterday (Thursday, October 5) in Abington Street outside the Grosvenor Centre entrance selling wristbands they said were in aid of the council’s night shelter.

No such fundraiser has been organised and no licence sought to carry it out, the authority today confirmed.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community safety, said: “We would always urge people to check the credentials of anyone collecting money for charity.

“We would not wish to discourage people from giving to good causes but we absolutely do want people to make sure money is genuinely going to good causes.”

Anyone concerned about the legitimacy of any street collections should contact the council’s licensing department at licensing@northampton.gov.uk