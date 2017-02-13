Shoplifter wanted for stuffing booze into his jacket at Northampton store

A man who was seen stuffing bottles of spirits into his jacket in a Northampton shop is being sought by police.

Officers want to speak to a man they believe was caught shoplifting at the Tesco store in Abington Street at around 10.20am on Monday, january 30.

CCTV footage shows a man picking up three bottles of spirits, concealing one in his jacket before running from the store to a waiting car.

The man is described as white, 6ft, with brown, "unkempt" spiky hair. He was aged in his late 20s or early 30s and had a medium build. He was wearing a grey jumper, a black gilet and grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.