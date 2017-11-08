Shopkeeper fights off pellet gun-wielding robber in Northampton

An armed robber who held up a Northampton newsagents using a BB gun left empty handed when a member of staff fought him off.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted armed robbery at AJ Village Store, at 29A High Street, Wootton.

The incident happened at about 7pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 7), when a man entered the shop with a BB gun demanding cash from the till. A member of staff fought the man off, who then left the shop empty-handed.

The offender is described as being about 6ft 2 inches tall, of medium build, dressed all in black including a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and a black balaclava.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.