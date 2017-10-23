Shop front smashed and alcohol stolen in Northampton supermarket robbery

A Northampton supermarket was broken into and looted of scratchcards and alcohol this morning.

Pictured here is the aftermath of the break-in at Tesco Express at 125 Wellingborough Road, which took place at around 1.50am today (October 23).

Police are searching for three men wearing black clothing who stole scratchcards and alcohol.

Police were called to the store after a member of the public heard the glass front of the shop being smashed, which triggered the security alarm.

A witness said: "I saw three lads kicking the window in tandem. Then one of them used a hammer against it.

"They were in and gone in under a minute. It was quite frightening."

A police spokeswoman said: "Some sort of implement was used to break the glass.

"We are searching for three unknown offenders who were wearing black. They stole scratchcards and alcohol.

"Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111."

MORE STORIES FROM THE CHRON:

- Boy, aged 14, stabbed robbery victim four times in Northampton as friend brandished machete

- Cobblers to reduce prices for next month's FA Cup clash

- IN COURT: Full list of people sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court