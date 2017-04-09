Shop cordoned off by police in Northampton

A shop has been cordoned off by police after extensive damage was caused during an attempted ram-raid.

The One Stop Shop in St Crispin’s, Northampton, has been taped off after the incident in the early hours of today (Sunday).

The shop has been cordoned off by police (picture courtesy of Little Pickle)

These pictures, taken by Little Pickle coffee shop which is just a stone’s throw from the shop, show the extent of the damage.

They also show what appears to be a digger near the premises.

A post on Little Pickle’s Facebook page says: “We would like to inform all customers that are planning to visit us today that we are open as normal.

“However, there has been a major incident at the One Stop Shop.

“Needless to say the ATM is out of action.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police were called to a One Stop Shop in the early hours of Sunday morning following reports a large digger was being used to ram the store.

“Officers attended Kent Road, Northampton, at about 3.30am on Sunday, April 9.

“The ATM was left at the shop by the offenders before they fled the scene.

“Colleagues from Northants Fire and Rescue Service and Western Power also attended to make the building safe.

“We are asking for residents living in the Kislingbury and Bugbrooke areas to be alert and report any suspicious activity as well as advising people to be vigilant of large diggers being driven around the county overnight.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.