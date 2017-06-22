Share your experiences with Northamptonshire's maternity services and reshape pregnancy care

New and expectant parents in Northampton are wanted to help change maternity services in the county.

A survey has been opened to gather feedback on Northamptonshire's childbirth services for a national review to make pregnancy and labour a "personalised, kinder, professional and family friendly" experience.

Anyone or their partner who is pregnant or has recently given birth has been invited to complete the survey and share their experiences.

A spokeswoman for Healthwatch Northamptonshire said: "We want every new mother to feel their care is personalised and to know they are at the heart of our service. They should feel respected and supported throughout and after their pregnancy.

"To better shape maternity services in Northamptonshire, we need to reach as many people across the county as we can. If you or your partner are pregnant or have recently become parents, then please take the time to complete our survey."

The survey comes after a report in January by Healthwatch Northamptonshire found that almost four in five new parents in the county received the right support during pregnancy, and two-thirds felt they had a positive experience during labour.

The report, which was based on a questionnaire completed by 77 new parents, also found one in five mothers had suffered from depression before or after their pregnancy.

The survey can be completed online here.

Five focus groups will also be held across the county to give parents the chance to give their feedback in person. To take part in the focus groups, contact Ester on 01604 212587 or email estherstimpson@healthwatchnorthamptonshire.co.uk.