Sex attacker asked 14-year-old girl 'do you want me to take your virginity?' before assault in Northampton alleyway

Detectives investigating the attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl in Northampton have issued an e-fit of the suspect.

The appeal follows an incident in Ridge Walk, an alleyway between Middlemead Court and Hertford Close, in Standens Barn, some time between 4pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, March 28.

A police spokeswoman said: "The victim was walking along the alley when the suspect grabbed her bottom and said to her, 'Do you want me to take your virginity?'."

When the victim began screaming, the offender covered her mouth and pulled her to the floor before attempting to remove her clothing.

She managed to get free and stand up at which point the offender grabbed her again. She then kicked him twice more before running away.

Northamptonshire Police have created an e-fit of the offender who is described as white, aged in his early 40s and about 5ft 7 inches. He had a medium build, shaved brown/grey hair and a goatee beard. He had a deep voice and a Northampton accent. He smelt of alcohol and may have been drunk.

He was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black hoody with the hood up and a white T-shirt.

Anyone who recognised this description or has information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.