Drivers are facing delays following a seven-vehicle crash on the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden.

The accident on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 is causing problems for drivers travelling between the A509 junction and Skew Bridge.

A section of the road has been closed while emergency services are at the scene, although it is hoped that one lane will re-open shortly.

The police and fire service are at the scene.