Seven patients had foreign objects removed from their bottom in Northants this year

Seven unlucky patients had to go to KGH or NGH this year to have foreign objects removed from their bottom.

Figures obtained by a Freedom of Information request by this newspaper revealed how many foreign objects have been removed – and where they’ve been removed from.

There were 86 objects removed from patients at Kettering General Hospital, two of which were removed from the bottom.

The ear was the most common area where items were removed from with 17, with 15 removed from skin across the body.

Eight patients had to have objects removed from their vagina, six from the nose and three from the throat.

At Northampton General Hospital 108 objects were removed from patients, five of which were from the bottom.

The stomach was the most frequent area with 22, closely followed by the oesophagus (21).

Three objects were removed from the vagina, five from the intestine and six from the mouth.

Neither hospital held information about what the objects were or how they got there.

Full breakdown:

Kettering General Hospital

Skin - 15

Ear - 17

Eye - 2

Oesophagus - 3

Vagina - 8

Nose - 6

Throat - 3

Digit - 1

Pharynx - 1

Stomach - 1

Anus/rectum - 2

Not recorded (from A&E attendances) - 27

Northampton General Hospital

Digestive tract - 8

Colon - 3

Respiratory tree - 1

Trachea/bronchus/lung - 9

Anus/rectum - 5

Ear - 16

Mouth - 6

Nose - 4

Oesophagus - 21

Pharynx - 4

Stomach - 22

Vagina - 3

Eye - 1

Intestine - 5