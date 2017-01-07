Seven Northampton councillors were issued reminders to pay their council tax last year - and three still haven't paid

A Freedom of Information request has revealed seven of Northampton's 45 borough councillors had to be sent reminders to pay their council tax last year... and three still owe some of the money.

Satirical newspaper Private Eye sent FOI requests to 377 councils across the UK in a bid to find out which elected members had neglected to pay taxes to their authority in the 2015/16 year.

Its findings revealed that seven councillors on Northampton Borough Council had to be sent reminders that year.

But further enquiries from the Chronicle and Echo has revealed that three of those councillors still owe money.

A spokeswoman for the borough, said: “During the 2015/16 tax year, reminder letters for missing council tax payments were issued to seven Northampton borough councillors.

"Four Councillors have settled their account in full. Three remain in arrears for that year but are meeting the payment plan agreed to clear the outstanding money."

However the council said it was not able to name the councillors who owed money.

The spokeswoman said: “Since the council tax arrears are being paid on the agreed basis by the Councillors involved, it would not be appropriate to name them.”

In neighbouring Kettering Borough Council, the authority had to send out three reminders, and one councillor even had to be taken to court.

Conservative Karl Sumpter owed £1,483.73 and was made to clear his arrears at court. As he has paid his dues he was not barred from voting during the budget -setting period.