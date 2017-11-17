Serious concerns for Northampton woman who has been missing for 18 days

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for a Northampton woman who has been missing since October.

Naomi Bailey, 35, was last seen on Tuesday, October 31, and officers remain concerned about her welfare.

She was last seen in Northampton, around the Spring Boroughs area.

A police spokeswoman said: "Naomi, if you’re reading this, we just want to know that you’re safe. Please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."