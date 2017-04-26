Serious accident involving car and lorry causes road closure in Northamptonshire

A serious accident in Northamptonshire has resulted in a driver being airlifted to hospital and the closure of a road.

The A508 London Road in Roade is shut both ways between Northampton Road and High Street as the vehicles - a car and a lorry - continue to block the highway.

The female driver of the car was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, while the lorry driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

The collision, first reported at 11.25am, is believed to have happened in a construction area.

As a result there are delays and queuing traffic travelling north and southbound along Northampton Road.