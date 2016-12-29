Series of burglaries carried out in Barton Seagrave today may be linked

Officers believe a number of burglaries carried out in Barton Seagrave in the early hours of today (Thursday) may be linked.

The alarm was raised at 4am when a resident in Swallow Close was woken to find their garage had been broken into.

The offender is believed to have driven off when disturbed.

A small trolley was found abandoned nearby and it is believed this was stolen from a neighbour’s garage.

Police located other items nearby which are believed to have been stolen from another garage in Belvoir Drive.

Other items were found in the back of a nearby car and other garden gates in the area had been left open.

The offender is described as a clean-shaven man in his 20s and of an average build.

He wore a black woollen hat, dark-blue Adidas jogging bottoms, a black Adidas hooded top underneath a grey Nike sweatshirt, black Nike trainers and black ladies leather gloves with fur cuffs.

A man has been arrested in connection with the burglaries and is currently being held in custody for questioning.

A police spokesman said: “We are urging people in the locality to check their garages to see if any property has been stolen and are appealing for anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of this morning to contact police.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.