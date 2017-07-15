Security operation at Silverstone Grand Prix ‘running smoothly’, say police

Police at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone say they’ve dealt with just eight crimes since 7am on Thursday.

More than 100,000 fans are expected at the qualifying stages of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone today and Northamptonshire Police say the security operation continues to run smoothly with racegoers enjoying another great day at the circuit.

Officers have dealt with missing persons, public disorder, drunkenness, and theft, however officers have mainly encountered well-behaved, excited racegoers.

Event commander, Supt Chris Hillery, said: “Our aim is to ensure everyone visiting the circuit has a safe and enjoyable experience.

“The traffic management system is working well and there’s a great atmosphere at the circuit with huge crowds looking forward to another great day of racing.

“A further 100,000 fans are expected to pass through the gates tomorrow for the main race and I am confident they will all have a fantastic day.

“We have a prepared a very comprehensive security operation for this event, but we would urge anyone who thinks they see something suspicious to report it immediately to police or circuit security so we can react quickly and appropriately.”