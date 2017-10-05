Security camera footage shows man believed to have damaged car in Northampton

Officers believe this man could have caused criminal damage to a car at a Northampton retail park.

The victim's car was parked outside Boots, in Riverside Retail Park, but when she returned to it she found a long scratch down the offside of the vehicle.

Detectives want to speak to the man pictured who was caught on CCTV close to the damaged vehicle at the time of the incident.

He was accompanied by a woman (also pictured) at the time of the offence, which happened some time between 11.05am and 11.20am on Sunday, July 2.

If you recognise this man, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.