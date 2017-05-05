Sebastian aims to win chef of the year title for Northampton College...in Peru

A chef at Northampton College will compete in the cook-off final of Young Chef of the Year Peru next week.

Sebastian McLean, aged 25, is taking part in the competition is run by Peru Trade & Investment Office of the Embassy of Peru in the UK for young chefs up to the age of 25 years old.

All entrants were required to research Peruvian ingredients, flavours and techniques, and create their own three-course menu.

The winning chef will be flown to Lima, Peru to train with Peruvian Chefs, including Virgilio Martinez, who has just launched new book, Central.

The winner and two runners up, also have the opportunity to work with award-winning Peruvian chef, cookbook author, and restauranteur Martin Morales, founder of Andina and Ceviche restaurants in London.

Jaime Cardenas, director of the Peru Trade & Investment Office, said: “We are very excited to have arrived at this final stage of the Young Chef of the Year Peru competition. It provides young chefs with the opportunity to become well-acquainted with Peruvian food, and the reliability of supply and quality of Peruvian ingredients.

"Our ultimate aim is to discover a young ambassador for Peruvian food, who has gained a real understanding of the term ‘Superfoods from Peru’ and whose enthusiasm and ability will inspire others.”