Search for driver who collided with cyclist at roundabout in Northampton

A driver who drove off after crashing into a cyclist in Northampton is being sought by police.

The accident happened between 8pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, January 7, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said today.

“A woman and her friend were cycling along Red House Road in single file. As the woman rode onto the roundabout at the junction with Darnell Way, she was struck from the right by a car and fell to the floor, sustaining bruising to her legs.

“The driver of the car stopped and asked if she was okay, but drove off and details had not been exchanged,” he said.

The driver is described as a slim, short, white, English man between 60 and 70, with shoulder-length grey hair and glasses. The car is described as small with a compact boot.

Officers would like to speak with the driver and are asking him, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision, to call them on 101 quoting incident number 170 of 11 January 2017.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

