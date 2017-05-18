Search begins for the Northampton Chronicle and Echo’s Curry House of the Year

Help us to choose our 10 finalists.

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

Curry House of the Year

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes or the select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry? We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017. The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in this paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top 10?

The nominees:

01 Abington Tandoori , 113 Adnitt Road, Northampton

02 Akbor Tandoori Indian, 113 St Leonards Road, Northampton

03 Aladdins Balti, 96 Bridge Street, Northampton

04 Balti King, 76 Earl Street, Upper Mounts, Northampton

05 Baloo, 25 St Leonards Road, Northampton

06 Balti Central, 15 Mare Fair, Northampton

07 Bilash Tandoori, 155-159 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

08 Blue Moon Balti Hut, 1 Talbot Road, Northampton

09 Bombay Palace Restaurant, 11 Welford Road, Northampton

10 Brindian, 7 Greenview Drive, Northampton

11 Brinjol, 24-27 High Street, Northampton

12 Chillies Indian, Clannell Road, Northampton

13 Cinnamon Restaurant, 2 Malvern Grove, Northampton

14 Eastern Balti, 3 Fieldmill Square, Fieldmill Road, Bellinge,

15 Goa Balti Restaurant, 2-2a High Street, Long Buckby, Northampton

16 Imperial Raj, 16 Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton

17 Imli, 76 Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton

18 Indian Brasserie, 95 Weedon Road, Northampton

19 Lazeez, 39 Barrack Rd, Northampton

20 Little India, 39 The Square, Earls Barton

21 Mem-Saab, 357-359 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

22 New Delhi Cottage, 25 St Leonards Road, Northampton

23 New Mumtaz, 187 Kettering Road, Northampton

24 Paprika Northampton, 191 Kettering Road, Northampton

25 Rajput, 224A Wellingborough Road, Northampton

26 Saffron Dial a Curry, 21 Castilian Street, Northampton

27 Shajahan, 62 High Street, Northampton

28 Spice of Bruerne, The Canalside, 5 Bridge Road, Stoke Bruerne,

29 Spice Garden Indian Restaurant, Westone Manor Hotel, Fir Tree Walk, Northampton

30 Spice of Life, 152 Beech Avenue, Northampton

31 Star of India, 5 Abington Avenue, Northampton

32 Tamarind Restaurant, 151-153 Wellingborough Road, Northampton

33 Taste of Spice, 38 Main Road, Northampton

34 The Black Oven, 80 Earl Street, Upper Mounts, Northampton

35 The Rani Indian Takeway, 51 Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton

36 The Royal Bengal, 41 Bridge Street, Northampton

37 Voujon, 1&2 Church Street, Northampton

38 Wild Ginger, 6 Kent Roadd, Upton, Northampton