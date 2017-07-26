Salvation Army superstore will bring regeneration back to Northampton town centre, says charity

The world’s first Salvation Army charity superstore will open in Northampton town centre on Thursday (July 27).

The 10,000 square feet charity shop, which opens on the site of the former Primark in Abington Street, features a high-end women’s boutique, a used white goods section, and a Tardis fitted with a turntable to sample the store’s second-hand vinyl selection.

The store in Abington Street has been under refurbishment for six weeks.

Salvation Army says the store will help bring regeneration back to east end of the Northampton high street.

Project manager Nick Morton said: “This is a brand new concept and we’re very happy to be opening it in Northampton.

“The town centre is struggling and I think people will want to come and see what this store has to offer. You won’t be able to take it all in on your first visit.”

The shop also serves as a link for people to access Salvation Army services by asking in store.

The new shop in Abington Street has been fitted with a high-end women's boutique section.

There is also a cafe stocked with equipment donated by Costa Coffee.

Three easy chairs are available in the book section.

Over 2,500 items of ladies' clothing are lined up on the shop's racks.