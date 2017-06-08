Saints star Jamie launches homebuilder’s quest to help sports stars of the future

Northampton Saints rugby star Jamie Elliott has given his backing to a new funding programme aimed at giving away thousands of pounds to sports groups and sporty individuals.

The former England U20 international said he was ‘delighted’ that housebuilder Persimmon Homes was supporting young athletes with its Healthy Communities scheme.

Persimmon is giving away more than £600,000 to sporting causes across the UK, including the Midlands in the scheme aimed at amateur sports teams and individuals aged 21 years and under in England, Wales and Scotland.

Jamie said: “I am delighted to be involved in the launch of Persimmon’s Healthy Communities programme.

“This scheme aims to make a huge difference to sporting opportunities for young people, and corporate support of this kind is vital for both grassroots sport and developing future champions.

“There is so much individual sporting talent in the Midlands and some top-class sports clubs. I’d urge them all to get involved and make an application for funding.”

24-year-old Jamie came through the Saints Academy, making his debut in the senior squad at 18.

Young Player of the Season in 2012-13, he also scored the Saints’ and the Aviva Premiership’s Try of the Season in 2013-14.

Every month this year, Persimmon Midlands will hand out £750 to either an individual sportsperson or club in the area, to be spent on kit, equipment, coaching or facilities.

Then in January 2018, a team or individual will be selected to represent each of Persimmon’s 30 businesses in an online public vote will decide the overall winner.

One individual or group will scoop the £200,000 top prize to create a lasting legacy, with two runners-up winning £50,000 each - the other 27 finalists will win £5,000 each.

The new fund is in addition to the £720,000 the company already donates through its successful Community Champions scheme each year.

Duncan Shaw, director in charge of Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We will consider anything - new clubhouses, training centres, facilities or gyms, to the development of future Olympians.”

To apply for funding or further etails go to www.persimmonhomes.com/charity