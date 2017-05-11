Saints fans get ready for scariest stunt of their lives - skydiving in rival team’s shirts

An East Hunsbury estate agent has volunteered to raise money for charity in the two worst ways he can imagine for a Saints fan with an extreme fear of heights.

Not only will Ian Simons be jumping out of a plane at a 13,500 feet, he will be wearing the green, red and white striped rugby shirt of his least favourite team - Leicester Tigers.

Joining Ian for the shirt-swap skydive is fellow rugby fan Kirstie Blencowe.

Northampton Saints followers Ian and Kirstie were inspired to leap into action after reading an appeal by a Saracens supporter, Fraz Collett-Gorton, on social media.

The result is that 43-year-old Ian and Kirstie, 46, will participate in a sponsored sky dive - with all funds going to Friends of Collett, the charity that raises money for The Collett School, a special educational needs school in Hemel Hempstead attended by Fraz’s son Murray.

Ian, senior residential manager at Harrison Murray Estate Agency’s East Hunsbury office, said: “I have to admit there had been a couple of cheeky drinks involved when Kirstie and I saw Fraz’s Facebook post and decided to do something to help.

“We hatched the idea of a sky dive, which is something I’ve never done before - in fact I have a profound fear of heights.

“Terrifyingly, the jump will be from between 10,000 and 13,500 feet, with the majority being freefall until the last 5,000 feet.”

The daredevil pair will travel to Oxford on 11 June to take part in their fantastic feat.

Ian added: “The added twist is that Kirstie and I will be jumping wearing the shirts of rival rugby teams - I’ll be donning a Tigers top and Kirstie a Saracens one.

“The thought of doing that is even more gut-wrenching than the jump itself!”

To sponsor the daring pair please visit their fundraising page www.localgiving.org/fundraising/kirstieskydive