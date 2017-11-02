Saddle-up with Northampton Town for charity cycle ride

Northampton Town FC’s chairman will be leading the Cobblers into Europe next summer - as part of Prostate Cancer UK’s Football to Amsterdam bike ride.

Kelvin Thomas will be spearheading the Northampton Town team as they help raise money and awareness to beat a disease that kills one man every 45 minutes.

Last June a quartet of Northampton Town staff members successfully cycled from London to Amsterdam, joining 380 other riders, as part of Prostate Cancer UK’s Football to Amsterdam fundraiser.

Now the Cobblers are looking to put an even bigger team together for the 2018 event.

Julia Berrill from the commercial department, Jean Limpitlaw from the education centre and conference and banqueting staff Jason Burns and Paul Tyrrell successfully completed the ride last summer, and now the Chairman is looking for Cobblers supporters to join the team in June 2018.

The 2018 ride will take place on Friday June 1 to Sunday June 3, uniting football fans from across the country to cycle 145 miles, finishing at Ajax’s Amsterdam Arena.

Mr Thomas said: “I would have done the ride last year but the Football League Conference happened to be the same time, so this time the timing is going to work out.

“The club team did a fantastic job raising funds for a very good cause last summer, so hopefully we can do as well this year.

“We were very proud of what our staff achieved.

“I think this year it would be great for more people to join us and we could have a great representation from the club staff and fans alike.

“Not only will it help us raise vital funds, but we should enjoy a fantastic few days with fellow football supporters.”

For full details and to register an interest in the ride please go to prostatecanceruk.org and ask to be added to ‘Team Cobblers’.