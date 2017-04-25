Runners from Kettering, Northampton and Rushden complete London Marathon for Parkinson’s UK

Four runners from across the county raised money for Parkinson’s UK when they ran the London Marathon on Sunday.

Phillip Hadley, 42, from Rushden ran for his grandad who had Parkinson’s.

He has raised £100 and finished the race in three hours and 16 minutes.

Mandy Bains, 30, from Kettering raised £2,000 as she also ran in memory of her grandad.

She completed the run in four hours and 10 minutes.

Liam Gibson, 36, from Northampton finished the run in four hours and 37 minutes.

He was running for his dad who is living with Parkinson’s and he raised £4,100.

Mike Beeson, 37, also from Northampton, raised £1,600.

He chose the charity as his dad is living with Parkinson’s and his time was three hours and 53 minutes.

Each of the county runners completed the 26.2 mile challenge in the month that Parkinson’s UK has launched its new fundraising campaign We Won’t Wait, highlighting the urgent need for new and better treatments for everyone affected by Parkinson’s.

Liam Gibson

They joined a 235-strong team of runners of all abilities who chose to support the charity.

Parkinson’s UK hopes to raise more than £325,000 from the event so it can continue with its research work to find better treatments and a cure, and improve the lives of the 127,000 people in the UK who are living with Parkinson’s.

Taking part in a sponsored run, whatever the distance, is a great way to support Parkinson’s UK and its We Won’t Wait campaign.

See www.parkinsons.org.uk/running for ways to get involved.